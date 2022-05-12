State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 5,656 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Well were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.86.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $30,113.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,231. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

