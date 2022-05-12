State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 960 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Par Pacific by 70.0% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after buying an additional 910,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth about $6,230,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 49.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 223,958 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARR opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $889.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.27.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 76,997 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $1,050,239.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,758,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,548,654.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,259,604 shares of company stock worth $18,290,002. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

