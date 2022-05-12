State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires Shares of 3,276 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Affirm by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.12.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,847,847.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.05.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

