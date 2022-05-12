State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires Shares of 5,893 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 1,019,581 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 761,953 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 523,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 334.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 406,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 791.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 333,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. StockNews.com lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.