State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 140 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $73.29 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

