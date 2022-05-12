State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,037 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 60,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in GAMCO Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Investors by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 304,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 84,911 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a market cap of $545.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.52. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBL. StockNews.com upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded GAMCO Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

