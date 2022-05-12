State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 11,257 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,199,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,741,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in JFrog by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after purchasing an additional 393,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 378,109 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock worth $1,703,224. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

