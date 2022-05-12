State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IMAX were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IMAX by 16.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,934 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in IMAX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,494,000 after acquiring an additional 172,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 12.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,575,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $869.64 million, a P/E ratio of -41.28, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

IMAX Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.