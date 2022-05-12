State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDS opened at $283.14 on Thursday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.35 and a 200-day moving average of $274.28.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $6.93. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

