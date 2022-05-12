State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $41.96.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTGR. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NETGEAR Profile (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.