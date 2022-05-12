State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 17.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 416,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 36.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 86,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

SMART Global stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.17.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

