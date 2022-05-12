State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 491.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.02 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 58.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

