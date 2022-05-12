State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.29 Billion Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,502,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 348,356 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Apple worth $3,285,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.47. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

