State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $316,000 Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of SunCoke Energy worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $7.66 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $638.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

