State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

