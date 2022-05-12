State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $334,000 Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 109.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 117,304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.32.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $1,115,464.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. Cowen lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

