State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $826.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

