State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $355,000 Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 697.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

ACRE opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 58.09% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

