State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $372,000 Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,725,000 after acquiring an additional 935,649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,301,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 249,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after buying an additional 115,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 2.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

