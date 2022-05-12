State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $376,000 Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after buying an additional 124,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.52.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

