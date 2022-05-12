State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $388,000 Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,675,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,195,000 after buying an additional 1,672,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 907,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,845,000 after purchasing an additional 785,275 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $2,678,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 396,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 234,022 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of ARR opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.99. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $12.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 128.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -74.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.