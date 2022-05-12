State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $461,000 Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,871 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ADT were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,514,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 260,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ADT by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,639 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after buying an additional 336,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ADT by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after buying an additional 1,135,271 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,082,348 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after buying an additional 104,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ADT by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,001,508 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after buying an additional 546,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

ADT opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.01. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

