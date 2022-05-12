State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $495,000 Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Cowen worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of COWN opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other Cowen news, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

