State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Benchmark Electronics worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 29.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,726,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,533,000 after acquiring an additional 839,024 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 48,163.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,296,000 after buying an additional 1,057,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 663,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 648,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 70,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:BHE opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $862.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.97. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics (Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

