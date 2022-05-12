State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $522,000 Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Progyny were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after buying an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,963,000 after buying an additional 1,865,151 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $40,901,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after buying an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 535,366 shares of company stock worth $22,823,122. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

