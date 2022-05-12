State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.