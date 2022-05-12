State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $350,000 in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBRT shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $614.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 202.51 and a current ratio of 131.32. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -56.35%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

