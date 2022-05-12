State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $369,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.37.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

