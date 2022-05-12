State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $461,000 in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Century Casinos as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 87,361 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNTY. StockNews.com cut Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

