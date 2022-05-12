State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $496,000 in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 73,243 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $32.65 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,023.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $664,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.