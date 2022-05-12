State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 90.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 33.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 13.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 43.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The business’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.