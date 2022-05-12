State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $359,000 Investment in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Plantronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NYSE:POLY opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. Plantronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

