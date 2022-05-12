State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $507,000 Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 37.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 31,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,881,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,567,575 shares of company stock worth $93,049,659. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

