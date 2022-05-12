State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after buying an additional 4,781,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,678,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after buying an additional 848,206 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,738,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.04.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $40,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 19,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,479.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 in the last three months. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

