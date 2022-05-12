State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 3,313 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of EZCORP worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EZPW opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $391.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EZCORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

EZCORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

