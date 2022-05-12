State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 9,094 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Vera Bradley worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 226,539 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 634,101 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 663,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 622,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $199.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

