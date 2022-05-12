State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of News by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in News by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in News by 127.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWS opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

