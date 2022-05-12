State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,754,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 203,276 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $8,111,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $6,530,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 115.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 97,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

