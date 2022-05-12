State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 162 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,430,000 after purchasing an additional 902,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,336 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 841,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 121,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 64,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $79.62 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

