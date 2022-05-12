State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,732 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Clearfield by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $86.71.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 30.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLFD. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Clearfield Profile (Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.