State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 484 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CEVA were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 452.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,467 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 157.3% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 202,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 123,506 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CEVA by 43.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 226.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 59,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CEVA by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 293,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $746.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3,216.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

