State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of HCI Group worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of HCI stock opened at $66.18 on Thursday. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -421.05%.

In other HCI Group news, Director Gregory Politis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

HCI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.