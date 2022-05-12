State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 592 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

TVTY opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 81.71% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

TVTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

