State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 596 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Digimarc worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 23.6% during the third quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 921,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,719,000 after purchasing an additional 175,639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 859,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 514,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 18.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 340,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 52,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 566.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 264,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Digimarc alerts:

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $56,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Riley Mccormack purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. Digimarc Co. has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.07% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. The company had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Digimarc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digimarc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.