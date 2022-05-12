State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 687 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Franklin Covey worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

FC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE:FC opened at $35.47 on Thursday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

