State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 69,709 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,709 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of SRNE opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $482.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

