State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 836 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,536,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after purchasing an additional 86,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EchoStar by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 256,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 120.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 302,144 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at about $11,889,000.

Get EchoStar alerts:

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SATS. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

About EchoStar (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.