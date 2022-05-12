State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 896 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGRX opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $545.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

