State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SJW Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SJW Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.63. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

