State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,074.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 218,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 200,131 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,269,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 479.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $283,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHT opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.12.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

AHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

